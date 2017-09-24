Dolphins players link arms with team owner during anthem after Trump's comments

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. At least four Dolphins players knelt in protest during the playing of the national anthem here Sunday, while their teammates, coaches and even owner locked arms in solidarity.
Kenny Stills, Laremy Tunsil, Julius Thomas and Maurice Smith all knelt in protest before their game against the Jets. The demonstration came two days after Donald Trump called anyone who did a “son of a b----” and deserved to be fired. Stills knelt all last season, but said earlier this year that he was stopping the demonstration because it had become a distraction to his message.
Ross on Saturday released a statement criticizing the remarks.
A number of Dolphins players made a statement before even putting on shoulder pads Sunday. Kenny Stills, Jay Ajayi, Laremy Tunsil, Jay Ajayi, Jakeem Grant, Ja’Wuan James and Jermon Bushrod were among those who wore a T-shirt with the hashtag #IMWITHKAP written on the front.
That’s in reference to former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who was the first NFL player to protest police mistreatment of African-Americans by kneeling during the national anthem. Kapernick is out of the league, and many believe his activism is the reason.
In case you didn't know! pic.twitter.com/4tcw3D1LTm— Kenny Stills (@KSTiLLS) September 24, 2017
Protests were widespread Sunday, and even crossed an ocean. The Jaguars, who played the Ravens in London, linked arms during the national anthem, with owner Shad Khan participating. The Steelers skipped the anthem altogether.
Adam H. Beasley
