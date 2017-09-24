Miami Dolphins running back Jay Ajayi and several other Dolphin players wear t-shirts in support of Colin Kaepernick Sunday.
Miami Dolphins running back Jay Ajayi and several other Dolphin players wear t-shirts in support of Colin Kaepernick Sunday. AL DIAZ adiaz@miamiherald.com
Miami Dolphins running back Jay Ajayi and several other Dolphin players wear t-shirts in support of Colin Kaepernick Sunday. AL DIAZ adiaz@miamiherald.com

Miami Dolphins

Dolphins players link arms with team owner during anthem after Trump's comments

By Adam H. Beasley

abeasley@miamiherald.com

September 24, 2017 1:10 PM

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. At least four Dolphins players knelt in protest during the playing of the national anthem here Sunday, while their teammates, coaches and even owner locked arms in solidarity.

Kenny Stills, Laremy Tunsil, Julius Thomas and Maurice Smith all knelt in protest before their game against the Jets. The demonstration came two days after Donald Trump called anyone who did a “son of a b----” and deserved to be fired. Stills knelt all last season, but said earlier this year that he was stopping the demonstration because it had become a distraction to his message.

More Videos

Miami Dolphins' Ndamukong Suh talks about Timmons, being named team captain 3:45

Miami Dolphins' Ndamukong Suh talks about Timmons, being named team captain

Pause
Trump calls anyone who kneels during anthem a 'son of a b---' 0:40

Trump calls anyone who kneels during anthem a 'son of a b---'

Dolphins' Jay Ajayi talks about returning from concussion 1:42

Dolphins' Jay Ajayi talks about returning from concussion

Dolphins coach Adam Gase talks about Timmons, Anthony 2:42

Dolphins coach Adam Gase talks about Timmons, Anthony

Coach Gase addresses McMillan's injury 0:53

Coach Gase addresses McMillan's injury

Cameron Wake talks about the effort of the younger players 1:02

Cameron Wake talks about the effort of the younger players

NY Gov. Cuomo tours the aftermath of Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico 1:27

NY Gov. Cuomo tours the aftermath of Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico

Hurricanes running back Mark Walton on his 200-yard rushing game 1:07

Hurricanes running back Mark Walton on his 200-yard rushing game

Girl takes concert stage to ask for TPS 3:28

Girl takes concert stage to ask for TPS

Girls dancing on the elevator for Snapchat surprised by scientist Bill Nye 0:11

Girls dancing on the elevator for Snapchat surprised by scientist Bill Nye

  • Trump calls anyone who kneels during anthem a 'son of a b---'

    President Donald Trump says NFL coaches should fire players who kneel during the National Anthem at a rally in Alabama on Friday, Sept. 22, 2017.

Trump calls anyone who kneels during anthem a 'son of a b---'

President Donald Trump says NFL coaches should fire players who kneel during the National Anthem at a rally in Alabama on Friday, Sept. 22, 2017.

C-SPAN

Ross on Saturday released a statement criticizing the remarks.

A number of Dolphins players made a statement before even putting on shoulder pads Sunday. Kenny Stills, Jay Ajayi, Laremy Tunsil, Jay Ajayi, Jakeem Grant, Ja’Wuan James and Jermon Bushrod were among those who wore a T-shirt with the hashtag #IMWITHKAP written on the front.

That’s in reference to former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who was the first NFL player to protest police mistreatment of African-Americans by kneeling during the national anthem. Kapernick is out of the league, and many believe his activism is the reason.

Protests were widespread Sunday, and even crossed an ocean. The Jaguars, who played the Ravens in London, linked arms during the national anthem, with owner Shad Khan participating. The Steelers skipped the anthem altogether.

Adam H. Beasley: 305-376-3565, @AdamHBeasley

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Miami Dolphins' Ndamukong Suh talks about Timmons, being named team captain

View More Video

Team Stats



» View more stats