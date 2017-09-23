NFL, Thomas resolute after Trump calls anyone who kneels during anthem a 'son of a b----'

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell pointedly chastised the president of the United States Saturday, just hours after Donald Trump called any football player who protests during the national anthem a "son of a b----."
New NFL statement pic.twitter.com/XHPgVvPPfH— Brian McCarthy (@NFLprguy) September 23, 2017
"The NFL and our players are at our best when we help create a sense of unity in our country and our culture," Goodell wrote. "There is no better example than the amazing response from our clubs and players to the terrible natural disasters we've experienced over the last month. “
Goodell continued: "Divisive comments like these demonstrate an unfortunate lack of respect for the NFL, our great game and all our players, and a failure to understand the overwhelming force for good our clubs and players represent in our community."
It was a remarkable step by a commissioner, and a league, that tries to remain non-partisan.
But the league felt compelled to respond after Trump ripped those who use their platform to protest police mistreatment of African-Americans, and also criticized the league's new player-safety rules.
Appearing in a rally in support of Alabama Republican Senate candidate Luther Strange Friday night, Trump went in on the league, and most specifically players who kneel during the anthem.
“Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, ‘Get that son of a b---- off the field right now,’” Trump said. “‘He is fired.’”
That, of course, is a reference to quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who set off a wave of player protests last year by first sitting, and then kneeling during the national anthem. Kaepernick is now out of the league, and many argue his social activism is the reason why.
Trump also bemoaned changes to the rules designed to prevent head injuries, saying it's "not the same game."
Trump's message surely struck a nerve with players inside the Dolphins locker room. Michael Thomas and Kenny Stills both kneeled for the anthem before every regular season game last year in support of civil rights.
Thomas' response to Trump? A call to action.
Continue to use your voices and your platforms for racial equality and to stop injustices in our communities. This is bigger than us!!! ✊— Michael Thomas (@Michael31Thomas) September 23, 2017
"Continue to use your voices and your platforms for racial equality and to stop injustices in our communities," Thomas said. "This is bigger than us!!!
Stills, as of late Saturday morning, had not weighed in on social media.
The players union did, however.
NFLPA Executive Director DeMaurice Smith wrote Saturday: "We will never back down. We no longer can afford to stick to sports."
Trump also took the remarkable step Saturday of disinviting the NBA champion Golden State Warriors to the White House after Stephen Curry expressed reluctance to go.
