Friday practice report with Dolphins injury updates for Ajayi, Phillips

Jay Ajayi was back in uniform and practiced Friday after sitting out the previous two days with a knee injury.
Ajayi had a black sleeve on his right leg, and seemed to have slight hitch when running. He is expected to play Sunday against the Jets.
A knee injury is always a cause for Ajayi, who fell in the 2015 draft due to cartilage concerns coming out of Boise State. Ajayi was repeatedly said that the old injury is not a concern.
Meanwhile, Jordan Phillips looks questionable, at best, to play Sunday after missing the entire week with an ankle injury. The defensive tackle was again in a walking boot early in practice, but shed the device while going through rehab. Phillips boxed to the side while his teammates practiced Friday.
Jordan Phillips, boot off, now boxing. pic.twitter.com/HtfdKDjY1C— Adam Beasley (@AdamHBeasley) September 22, 2017
As for DeVante Parker (ankle) and Jarvis Landry (knee), both practice Friday after missing time earlier in the week.
Rey Maualuga (hamstring) has not practiced in two weeks and will almost certainly not play Sunday.
