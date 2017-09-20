New LB Anthony’s ankle fine, could play Sunday vs. Jets, Gase says

Stephone Anthony’s pesky high-ankle sprain wasn’t a concern for Dolphins doctors, and Adam Gase suggested that Miami’s newest linebacker will be available for Sunday’s game against the Jets.
“He had a physical,” Gase said. “He was good.”
The Dolphins sent a fifth-round pick to New Orleans late Tuesday, getting back a former first-rounder who hasn’t been healthy all year.
While on the outside, it appeared that the trade was a direct result of the Dolphins’ suspending Lawrence Timmons indefinitely — the deal came just a couple hours after the suspension was announced — Gase said it pre-dated the drama of the last week.
“This has been going on for a while,” Gase said. “It was bound to happen. We're excited we had an opportunity to add someone to our roster that we feel can help us.”
Gase spoke to reporters before practice Wednesday, and did so before having a chance to meet his new defender. Gase didn’t even know if Anthony would play inside or outside linebacker.
As for Anthony’s reputation, advanced by Saints coach Sean Payton, that Anthony was a great athlete who needed to work on his mental game?
Gase said: “It's hard [to say], because for me personally, I haven't had a chance to meet him yet. We'll just kind of go through our process and [figure how] we feel he fits for us and the right way for us to coach him and teach him and kind of make our own assessment of how we want to use him.”
Anthony will wear No. 44 with the Dolphins.
Rey Maualuga, meanwhile, did not dress for practice Wednesday after missing the opener with a hamstring injury.
Adam H. Beasley: 305-376-3565, @AdamHBeasley
Comments