Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins suspend linebacker Lawrence Timmons indefinitely

By Adam H. Beasley

abeasley@miamiherald.com

September 19, 2017 4:20 PM

The Miami Dolphins have suspended linebacker Lawrence Timmons indefinitely after he bailed on the team the night before what was to be his Dolphins debut.

Timmons wanted to return to the the team, sources said earlier this week, but the Dolphins made clear Tuesday they want him to stay away from the organization — at least for now.

Adam Gase, now in his second season as Dolphins coach, answered tersely when asked about Timmons’ situation Monday, making no promises that Timmons would be welcomed back to the team.

The saga began late Saturday, when officials could not locate Timmons at curfew. Police later located him at Los Angeles aiport, trying to board a flight to Pennsylvania, according to TMZ.

Timmons is in the first year of a two-year, $12 million contract, and was expected not only to be a significant contributor to the defense, but a team leader.

Timmons can be suspended by the team for a maximum of four games. It is believed the suspension voids some if not all of the $4.5 million Timmons is guaranteed in 2018. Multiple efforts to reach the players’ union were unsuccessful.

