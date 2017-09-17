Parkey's four field goals help Dolphins escape L.A. with 19-17 win

What a start to the season.
And a finish by Cody Parkey.
Parkey connected on a 54-yard field goal -- his fourth of the game -- and the Dolphins survived a bit of Philip Rivers magic to beat the Chargers 19-17 in Miami's Irma-delayed opener.
Younghoe Koo missed two field goals, including a 44-yarder on Los Angeles' final play, to play the goat.
Jay Cutler, meanwhile, was sharp in his Dolphins debut. He completed 24 of 33 passes for 230 yards a touchdown and no interceptions.
Jay Ajayi rushed for 122 yards on 28 tough carries.
The Dolphins hung tough early, holding the Chargers to only a field goal for most of the first half.
They had Philip Rivers frustrated, but he eventually figured Miami out, directing a touchdown drive that culminated with a one-yard Melvin Ingram scoring plunge.
The Dolphins, meanwhile could do nothing after an opening possession field goal. They converted just one of their six third-down attempts in the first half, and Cutler averaged 4.4 yards per pass attempt at the break.
But before the teams went into the break, the intensity ramped up because of a low hit by Jahleel Addai on DeVante Parker. The Dolphins took issue, and pushing and shoving ensued when both teams exited the field through the same tunnel.
The fight might have woken Miami up. Cutler was nails on the next drive, which he capped with an on-the-move touchdown pass to Kenny Stills.
But the Chargers were similarly lit. Rivers directed another touchdown drive, this time finding Antonio Gates from 7 yards out. The touchdown was the 112th of Gates' career, breaking Tony Gonzalez's record for most by a tight end in NFL history.
Cody Parkey connected on his first three field goal attempts as a Dolphin, including a 35-yarder to pull the Dolphins within a point with 6:28 to go.
The defense did its job, getting a stop and the ball back near midfield with 3:02 to play.
Comments