Jimmy Johnson says his Keys home looks like it was napalmed during Irma

Jimmy Johnson was is Los Angeles working his NFL on Fox gig as Hurricane Irma stormed through the Florida Keys.
Johnson, who commutes from his waterfront compound in Islamorada, knew things were going to be bad back home.
The former Hurricanes coach who led the Dallas Cowboys to a pair of Super Bowl titles told Peter King of SportsIllustrated that he was hopeful everything would be OK.
“We’re going to get some damage, no question about it,” Johnson told King from Los Angeles on Sunday.
By Tuesday, Johnson had seen just how much damage Irma wrought.
According to King, Johnson had two feet of ocean sand in his pool and his dock was destroyed.
Inside the house, over a foot of water came running through.
“Looks like the place has been napalmed,” Johnson said.
“I spent 30 years building up that property to exactly the way we wanted it, and to see it now, it hurts. But I guess you look at it and think, I’m fortunate, at least, because I can afford to build it back up.”
Johnson, who has a sports bar not far from his home, says he is never leaving the Keys and vows to rebuild his home and make it better than before.
Because of the damage, Johnson will not be flying west this weekend and is taking Sunday off from Fox.
“Over the years, we’d see pictures of people up north shoveling snow and we’d laugh,” Johnson told King.
“We’d be down in the Keys in the pool or out fishing. But now, maybe the last laugh’s on us.”
