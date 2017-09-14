Denver Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian is hit by Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa in Week 1.
Denver Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian is hit by Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa in Week 1. David Zalubowski AP
Denver Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian is hit by Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa in Week 1. David Zalubowski AP

Miami Dolphins

Bosa and Ingram ‘can wreck a game.’ Here’s the Dolphins’ plan to neutralize them.

By Adam H. Beasley

abeasley@miamiherald.com

September 14, 2017 4:40 PM

OXNARD, Calif.

The best way to slow down Melvin Ingram and Joey Bosa?

Go fast.

The Chargers’ dangerous edge rushers have been a cause for concern for Dolphins offensive coordinator Clyde Christensen all week.

And for good reason. Ingram and Bosa combined for 18 1/2 sacks in 2016.

So there’s no easing into the season for Laremy Tunsil and Ja’Wuan James, Miami’s first-round offensive tackles. But coaches won’t rely on skill alone to win the matchup.

They’re also going to try to out-scheme the Chargers.

Namely, they’re going to run the up-tempo, no-huddle offense that Adam Gase has envisioned since he arrived in Miami.

More Videos

Firefighting from the skies: California National Guard shows aerial view of wildfires 1:25

Firefighting from the skies: California National Guard shows aerial view of wildfires

Pause
Hurricane Irma forces NFL to reschedule Dolphins-Buccaneers game to Week 11 0:59

Hurricane Irma forces NFL to reschedule Dolphins-Buccaneers game to Week 11

Fins first-round draft picks talks playing in first NFL preseason game 1:02

Fins first-round draft picks talks playing in first NFL preseason game

Charles Harris tells next round of rookies, 'Don't think.' 0:45

Charles Harris tells next round of rookies, "Don't think."

Adam Gase news conference after Dolphins-Vikings 5:08

Adam Gase news conference after Dolphins-Vikings

How a restaurant owner fed hundreds of people breakfast hours after Irma 1:07

How a restaurant owner fed hundreds of people breakfast hours after Irma

Aerial footage shows the devastation from Hurricane Irma in Florida Keys 1:38

Aerial footage shows the devastation from Hurricane Irma in Florida Keys

Witness says Pass police used stun gun on pregnant woman 2:44

Witness says Pass police used stun gun on pregnant woman

Hurricane Irma evacuees turned away from a shelter at Robert Morgan 1:49

Hurricane Irma evacuees turned away from a shelter at Robert Morgan

Key Largo resident recounts Hurricane Irma experience 1:08

Key Largo resident recounts Hurricane Irma experience

  • Dolphins' Tunsil talks Seahawks and SEC football

    Miami Dolphins offensive lineman Laremy Tunsil talks about how the SEC prepared him for playing in the NFL and about playing the Seattle Seahawks on Sept. 7, 2016.

Dolphins' Tunsil talks Seahawks and SEC football

Miami Dolphins offensive lineman Laremy Tunsil talks about how the SEC prepared him for playing in the NFL and about playing the Seattle Seahawks on Sept. 7, 2016.

Charles Trainor Jr. Miami Herald

“I think that's what coach Gase's intention from the beginning, to be up-tempo and it's important this week that we play some up-tempo and keep those guys breathing hard, those outside rushers,” Christensen said. “I think that's always been his intention and we'll have to see how far we can get with it. But we have wanted to play with tempo. Last year we kind of pulled it back, and just felt like, at a point with the way some things were going, we were better off huddling at some point. His intention is to be an up-tempo, on the line of scrimmage guy.”

The Dolphins appear to have the quarterback to pull it off. Despite being with the team for just a month, Jay Cutler has shown little rust when asked to go fast.

“Jay has brought that to us,” said James, Miami’s right tackle. “As linemen, we've got to get used to it fast. ... He's the man. If he says let's go, it's time to go.”

Ultimately, the pace of the game and the play calls are dictated by Gase, although Cutler does have the latitude to make changes based on what he sees.

James expects the offense to go full-throttle in their opener. And the offensive line, not a bunch of marathon runners, have tried to condition their bodies for the coming race. After every passing play in practice Thursday, the line ran an extra 5 to 10 yards to get into better shape.

Now, if Ryan Tannehill hadn’t gotten hurt a month ago, the Dolphins high-octane approach probably would have been the same. But with Cutler under center, it’s a no-brainer.

“I think the thing that surprised me was how natural he was with the no-huddle,” Christensen said. “He's an even-keeled guy. And he picked up things so quickly. I thought it would take a little bit of a while to get back into rhythm. It just shows that they've done it for so long. He's a veteran guy. Just how smoothly he's come in and went with the thing. I don't think I would have anticipated it would have been as smooth and efficient as it was. I think that's one thing that surprised me.”

Related stories from Miami Herald

The Dolphins did a decent job against the Chargers’ pass rush last year; Ingram had the team’s only sack.

Also key to surviving Los Angeles’ pressure? Not getting in obvious throwing situations to begin with. They ranked 25th in third-down conversions a year ago.

“We've got to stay on schedule,” Christensen said. “We can't put ourselves in second-and-11, third-and-12s, and those kind of things where they can tee off. We've got to make them play the run and stay on schedule where we're still a threat to run the ball on third-and-short or third-and-medium. I think all of those things, the tempo also, not letting them get rested and tee off.

“Those two guys can wreck a game.”

Added James: “You game-plan normally for one elite lineman on a D-line, but they have two of them. You've got to look at what both of them do and know what's coming.”

Adam H. Beasley: 305-376-3565, @AdamHBeasley

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Hurricane Irma forces NFL to reschedule Dolphins-Buccaneers game to Week 11

View More Video

Team Stats



» View more stats