NFL postpones Dolphins-Buccaneers game to Nov. 19 due to Irma

The NFL has postponed this weekend’s Dolphins-Buccaneers game to Week 11 due to Hurricane Irma, the league announced Wednesday morning.

“Due to the potential impact of Hurricane Irma on South Florida, the Miami Dolphins home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, originally scheduled for Sunday at 1 p.m. at Hard Rock Stadium, will instead be played there in Week 11 on Sunday, Nov. 19,” the league said in a written statement. “Week 11 was previously an open date for both clubs.

“The NFL announced yesterday that in the interest of public safety in light of the continuing state of emergency, the league, in consultation with state and local officials as well as both clubs, would not play an NFL game in South Florida this week,” the NFL continued. “Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone in the impacted area.”

The Dolphins and Buccaneers had hoped the league would find an alternative venue to play the game Sunday, but that plan apparently was not deemed viable.

By moving the date of the game, that means the Dolphins will play 16 straight weeks, beginning Sept. 17 against the Chargers, will open with three straight games away from Hard Rock Stadium and will have just two home games before Nov. 5.

Players publicly and privately expressed concern Tuesday about forgoing the bye.

This report will be updated when more information becomes available.