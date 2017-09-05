Will this stadium be empty this weekend? It depends on Irma’s path
Will this stadium be empty this weekend? It depends on Irma’s path PATRICK FARRELL pfarrell@miamiherald.com
Will this stadium be empty this weekend? It depends on Irma’s path PATRICK FARRELL pfarrell@miamiherald.com

Miami Dolphins

Decision on Dolphins-Buccaneers game nears as Irma swells to Cat 5

By Adam H. Beasley

abeasley@miamiherald.com

September 05, 2017 8:47 AM

Where will Irma go?

No one truly knows yet, including the National Football League.

And that’s why, as of Tuesday morning, no decision had been made on when exactly the Dolphins and Buccaneers will open their season.

But that decision should come in the next 24 hours.

The game is still (tentatively) scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium — precisely the time Irma could be over South Florida.

The 8 a.m. advisory revealed Hurricane Irma had strengthened to a massive Category 5, and remained on track to, at the very least, roll through the Florida Keys.

The storm keeps toggling west, and long-term models suggest the Gulf Coast at Florida might be at more risk than the I-95 corridor, but it’s still far to know when exactly it will turn north.

And even if Miami isn’t hit directly by Irma, expected to be at least a Category 4 when it makes landfall, forecasters believe we’ll experience tropical-storm force winds by 8 p.m. Friday.

Could those conditions preclude the team from playing that night? Is Thursday a more likely option? Or might the game even get moved? We should know by early Wednesday, at the latest.

The team as of Tuesday morning was monitoring the storm closely and in frequent contact with the NFL, Dolphins, Buccaneers and government officials. ESPN reported the league has scheduled a Tuesday morning conference call to decide whether to play or postpone the game.

Hard Rock Stadium, which in recent years underwent a half-billion renovation project, is built to withstand a Category 4 hurricane. But even if it isn’t hit directly, there are a number of other issues that could determine when the game will be played. Most notably: staffing a game with local police and over 1,000 game-day employees.

Adam H. Beasley: 305-376-3565, @AdamHBeasley

More Videos

Adam Gase news conference after Dolphins-Vikings 5:08

Adam Gase news conference after Dolphins-Vikings

Pause
Hurricane warnings and watches in Caribbean as Irma approaches 0:33

Hurricane warnings and watches in Caribbean as Irma approaches

Reshad Jones back at practice after season ending injury 1:08

Reshad Jones back at practice after season ending injury

Irma becomes powerful Category 5 0:36

Irma becomes powerful Category 5

Watch as Hurricane Irma spins through the Atlantic 0:36

Watch as Hurricane Irma spins through the Atlantic

Hurricane Irma continues to move west 0:55

Hurricane Irma continues to move west

Hurricane Irma strengthens to category 4 as storm nears Leeward Islands 1:14

Hurricane Irma strengthens to category 4 as storm nears Leeward Islands

Nikki Haley: Kim Jong Un ‘begging for war’ 1:44

Nikki Haley: Kim Jong Un ‘begging for war’

Hurricane Irma's menacing eye strengthens 0:38

Hurricane Irma's menacing eye strengthens

Drivers pass growing wildfire near Los Angeles freeway 0:46

Drivers pass growing wildfire near Los Angeles freeway

  • Irma becomes powerful Category 5

    South Florida remains in Hurricane Irma’s path as the Category 5 storm continued to move west early Tuesday. At 8 a.m. Tuesday, Irma had sustained winds of 175 mph and was moving toward the Leeward Islands at 14 mph.

Irma becomes powerful Category 5

South Florida remains in Hurricane Irma’s path as the Category 5 storm continued to move west early Tuesday. At 8 a.m. Tuesday, Irma had sustained winds of 175 mph and was moving toward the Leeward Islands at 14 mph.

NASA SPoRT

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Adam Gase news conference after Dolphins-Vikings

View More Video

Team Stats



» View more stats