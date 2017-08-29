Dolphins’ Landry said chat with Gase about trade rumors ‘cleared my head’

Dolphins receiver Jarvis Landry said Tuesday that when Adam Gase assured him that trade rumors involving him were “false ... that's all I really needed to hear from him.”

Associates first notified Landry of a report from The Ringer that the Dolphins would entertain trade offers for him, and obviously, it piqued his interest.

“But coach Gase did an amazing job,” Landry said. “He called me in and he talked to me, explained to me the situation. ... He took it upon himself to come down and talk to me and really cleared my head about the whole issue.”

Landry, who is entering the final year of his rookie deal, said he was at peace with not yet receiving an offer on a contract extension from the Dolphins. But he is holding firm to his Sept. 10 contract deadline; no talks will take place once the regular season begins until the Dolphins’ season ends, he reiterated.

Whispers that the Dolphins have been shopping Landry have danced around the league for weeks now, but the organization has insisted both publicly and privately that he will not be dealt.

“No chance,” Gase said Monday.