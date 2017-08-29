Miami fans voice their support as the Miami Dolphins host the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium on January 1.
Miami Dolphins

Dolphins have worst home-field advantage in the NFL says ESPN

August 29, 2017 10:20 AM

Call it Joe Robbie, Pro Player, Sun Life or just that stadium the Marlins used to play at in Miami Gardens.

Regardless of its name, the home of the Miami Dolphins offers the worst home-field advantage in the entire NFL.

At least according to ESPN, it does.

The Dolphins, who went 6-2 at the newly renovated Hard Rock Stadium last season, ranked at the bottom of a new study which used a ‘decade of data’ to study which NFL teams did the best on home turf.

Since 2007, the Dolphins had an Registered Home (field) Advantage of less than a point (0.7) when it played at home — tied with the Washington Redskins for worst in the NFL.

The Oakland Raiders, despite their tough interior, were ranked 30th (0.8).

In contrast, the Seattle Seahawks topped the chart at 5.1 points per home game.

The Green Bay Packers were second at 4.7 with the Baltimore Ravens registering a 4.6.

In the past 10 years, the Dolphins have posted a winning record at home just three times, won just one of eight home contests twice and were .500 or below in Miami Gardens in seven of the past 10 seasons.

The Miami Dolphins open their 2017 at home — uh-oh — on Sept. 10 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

For more on how the results were determined, check it all out RIGHT HERE.

HOME FIELD DIS-ADVANTAGE?

An ESPN report says the Miami Dolphins have the worst home field advantage in the NFL (tied with the Washington Redskins) using data since 2007. Here’s how Miami did at home (including games designated as home games) in those seasons.

2016: 6-2* (tied-2nd in AFC)

2015: 3-5 (11th)

2014: 4-4 (11th)

2013: 4-4 (10th)

2012: 5-3 (tied-6th)

2011: 4-4 (tied-9th)

2010: 1-7 (16th)

2009: 4-4 (tied-9th)

2008: 5-3* (6th)

2007: 1-7 (16th)

(*) — Indicates made playoffs

