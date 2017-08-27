Michael Thomas' family evacuates Houston ahead of monster hurricane

The breathtaking photos of Houston underwater aren’t just heartbreaking.
For Dolphins safety Michael Thomas, they’re downright frightening.
Thomas’ immediate family lives in Houston, which has been hammered by historic rains from Hurricane Harvey since Friday.
His parents, Michael and Bernadette Thomas, were able to evacuate to Dallas with his sister Nnzinga Thomas, but that’s led to a whole other issue.
Nnzinga is being treated for breast cancer, and is undergoing regular radiation treatment.
“She normally has those treatments in the morning and then goes to work,” Thomas said after Dolphins practice. I'm trying to communicate to her, 'How does that work? Is there anything I can do to try to help if you have to stay longer than planned because of all the flooding?”
The area in which they live is low-lying, and for all he knows, could be flooded.
“I keep in contact with them,” Thomas said. “Praying they're safe. My family's straight. But I still have friends out there. I still have investment properties out there.”
Thomas has another sister who remained in Houston to ride out the storm. Work demanded it; she’s a 911 operator.
