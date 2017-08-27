The reason Branden Albert is not an option for linemen-needy Miami Dolphins

It seems like a perfect fit, right?
Dolphins linemen are falling like leaves.
Branden Albert is a free agent.
So why hasn’t there been a reunion in Miami?
Because Albert, the former Pro Bowl left tackle, truly is retired.
A league source tells the Miami Herald that Albert has no desire to play anymore.
That explains his behavior in Jacksonville, who traded for Albert in the spring, only to see him announce his retirement at the start of training camp.
He tried to return to football two weeks later, but that might have been for financial reasons. Jacksonville could have recouped $3.4 million in signing bonus money. The Jaguars initially placed Albert on the reserve/retired list, meaning the Jaguars would have retained his rights if he elected to play again, but then was ultimately cut.
Albert is free to sign with any team that offers him a contract, but those familiar with the situation say he is done with football.
That could explain why Dolphins coach Adam Gase dismissed the idea of signing Albert when asked a few weeks back.
But it’s not like the Dolphins couldn’t use the help. They are without starting left guard Ted Larsen until November and waived Kraig Urbik with an injury designation on Saturday.
If Albert were to return to the Dolphins, it would likely be as a backup or a guard. There’s no question that Laremy Tunsil, who missed Sunday’s practice due to personal issue, is the Dolphins’ Week 1 left tackle.
