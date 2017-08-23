Kenny Stills and Jay Cutler have built some chemistry over the past two weeks.
Kenny Stills and Jay Cutler have built some chemistry over the past two weeks. Charles Trainor Jr. TNS
Kenny Stills and Jay Cutler have built some chemistry over the past two weeks. Charles Trainor Jr. TNS

Miami Dolphins

Who are the 2017 Dolphins? We might find out Thursday night

By Adam H. Beasley

abeasley@miamiherald.com

August 23, 2017 12:56 PM

PHILADELPHIA

Are the Dolphins good?

They probably don’t know for sure.

But they should get a good idea Thursday night.

They’ll play the Eagles here in their third preseason game, capping a week of joint work in which the offenses on both sides outperformed the defenses.

A glass half-full type would say that’s a good thing, because Jay Cutler is starting to get his groove back.

But a glass half-empty type would say, why in the heck were Eagles receivers constantly running free?

“It’s fun to compete against another team,” said Dolphins receiver Kenny Stills, who was Cutler’s preferred target Tuesday. “It’s a little bit different because you never know how much they’re going to show being that we’re going to play them on Thursday, so I’m more excited about the game on Thursday and getting more reps and preparing ourselves for the first week of the season.”

The Dolphins starters are going to play a lot Thursday — maybe a full half, maybe more, maybe less.

And that’s a good thing, because they need it.

The defense’s warts were exposed by Carson Wentz.

And while the offense looked good in practice, it hasn’t in the first two exhibition games.

The first string has been on the field for exactly 12 snaps and has produced a whopping 5 yards of offense, while getting flagged three times for 25.

More Videos

Ndamukong Suh on practicing against the Eagles 1:09

Ndamukong Suh on practicing against the Eagles

Pause
Cameron Wake talks about the effort of the younger players 1:02

Cameron Wake talks about the effort of the younger players

Adam Beasley and Armando Salguero recap a Dolphins preseason loss to the Ravens 5:48

Adam Beasley and Armando Salguero recap a Dolphins preseason loss to the Ravens

Coach Gase addresses McMillan's injury 0:53

Coach Gase addresses McMillan's injury

Gase talks about Cutler's Dolphins debut 1:09

Gase talks about Cutler's Dolphins debut

Dolphins QB Cutler talks about nerves in first game 1:27

Dolphins QB Cutler talks about nerves in first game

Gase shares his assessment on Cutler's performance at Sunday training camp 2:26

Gase shares his assessment on Cutler's performance at Sunday training camp

Dolphins' TE Thomas talks about adjusting to new QB 1:10

Dolphins' TE Thomas talks about adjusting to new QB

White supremacy protests in Charlottesville, Va., devolve into a chaotic day of violence 2:24

White supremacy protests in Charlottesville, Va., devolve into a chaotic day of violence

Video of private meeting shows Cuban Vice President Miguel Díaz-Canel discuss U.S. policies 0:37

Video of private meeting shows Cuban Vice President Miguel Díaz-Canel discuss U.S. policies

  • Dolphins QB Jay Cutler opens up to the media

    Miami Dolphins QB Jay Cutler talks about missing football while he was retired, his ex-teammate Alshon Jeffery and more.

Dolphins QB Jay Cutler opens up to the media

Miami Dolphins QB Jay Cutler talks about missing football while he was retired, his ex-teammate Alshon Jeffery and more.

Adam Beasley abeasley@miamiherald.com

Cutler, who was still retired this time three weeks ago, is basically four months behind his teammates (and every other starting quarterback in the league). He’s tried to acclimate himself at warp speed, and Stills praised Cutler’s diligence in communicating with his receivers.

“Any time something happens, good or bad, he’ll come and talk to us,” Stills said. “Just having that open line of communication for us, that’s the biggest thing. That’s how we get on the same page and that’s how we pick up the slack that we missed out on from OTAs and the beginning of training camp.”

Related stories from Miami Herald

Cutler added: “I feel really comfortable with these guys. I think the situations like [the joint practices] are really good for me. The receivers, the [offensive] line, just knowing how we’re going to kind of react in game-type situations.”

Hopefully, he’ll have a second or two more to react now that he’ll have what looks to be his Week 1 offensive line in front of him.

Both center Mike Pouncey (hip) and tackle Ja’Wuan James (shoulder) are on track to start. And Jesse Davis seems to be Miami’s Plan C at left guard, with Ted Larsen (torn biceps) and Kraig Urbik (knee) both out for the foreseeable future.

Davis is this year’s out-of-nowhere success story. He spent part of last season on Miami’s practice squad, then really began impressing coaches back in the spring.

“I just wake up every day and try to do what I can do to help move the team forward,” Davis said. “I don’t think of it as, ‘Oh yes. It’s awesome.’ It’s a great opportunity. I hope I can hold onto it and really help this team out.”

More Videos

Ndamukong Suh on practicing against the Eagles 1:09

Ndamukong Suh on practicing against the Eagles

Pause
Cameron Wake talks about the effort of the younger players 1:02

Cameron Wake talks about the effort of the younger players

Adam Beasley and Armando Salguero recap a Dolphins preseason loss to the Ravens 5:48

Adam Beasley and Armando Salguero recap a Dolphins preseason loss to the Ravens

Coach Gase addresses McMillan's injury 0:53

Coach Gase addresses McMillan's injury

Gase talks about Cutler's Dolphins debut 1:09

Gase talks about Cutler's Dolphins debut

Dolphins QB Cutler talks about nerves in first game 1:27

Dolphins QB Cutler talks about nerves in first game

Gase shares his assessment on Cutler's performance at Sunday training camp 2:26

Gase shares his assessment on Cutler's performance at Sunday training camp

Dolphins' TE Thomas talks about adjusting to new QB 1:10

Dolphins' TE Thomas talks about adjusting to new QB

White supremacy protests in Charlottesville, Va., devolve into a chaotic day of violence 2:24

White supremacy protests in Charlottesville, Va., devolve into a chaotic day of violence

Video of private meeting shows Cuban Vice President Miguel Díaz-Canel discuss U.S. policies 0:37

Video of private meeting shows Cuban Vice President Miguel Díaz-Canel discuss U.S. policies

  • Ndamukong Suh on practicing against the Eagles

    Did the Dolphins go hard against the Eagles Thursday? Ndamukong Suh knows no other speed.

Ndamukong Suh on practicing against the Eagles

Did the Dolphins go hard against the Eagles Thursday? Ndamukong Suh knows no other speed.

Adam Beasley abeasley@miamiherald.com

For Pouncey, Thursday will be the realization of a dream that even he had doubts about coming true. He missed all but five games of the 2016 with recurring hip issues, and in his lowest moments, wondered if he’d play again.

He’ll play Thursday for the first time since November, and should be an immediate boon for Miami’s offense. Gase regularly calls him the best center in football. Will he have some rust? Probably. But Pouncey at 90 percent is still far better than anyone else Miami has on the interior.

“I feel great,” Pouncey said. “I feel really good. Better than what I expected at this point, obviously, because of the extent of the injury; but it feels great to be back out there playing football.”

Adam H. Beasley: 305-376-3565, @AdamHBeasley

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Adam Beasley and Armando Salguero recap a Dolphins preseason loss to the Ravens

View More Video

Team Stats



» View more stats