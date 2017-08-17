Dolphins DeVante Parker (11) gets hit by the Ravens Brandon Carr (24) in the first quarter as the Miami Dolphins play the Baltimore Ravens in their second preseason game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL, Aug. 17, 2017.
Dolphins DeVante Parker (11) gets hit by the Ravens Brandon Carr (24) in the first quarter as the Miami Dolphins play the Baltimore Ravens in their second preseason game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL, Aug. 17, 2017. CHARLES TRAINOR JR ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Dolphins DeVante Parker (11) gets hit by the Ravens Brandon Carr (24) in the first quarter as the Miami Dolphins play the Baltimore Ravens in their second preseason game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL, Aug. 17, 2017. CHARLES TRAINOR JR ctrainor@miamiherald.com

Miami Dolphins

DeVante Parker is ‘a faster Alshon’ Jeffery, Jay Cutler says

By Adam H. Beasley

abeasley@miamiherald.com

August 17, 2017 11:16 PM

Jay Cutler and Alshon Jeffery were a dynamic duo in Chicago.

Jeffery had back-to-back 1,00-yard seasons with the Bears, including a career-high 1,421 yards in 2013.

Cutler was his quarterback.

And Cutler thinks he might have found a similar — if not better — target in Miami.

Cutler, who made his preseason debut with the Dolphins Thursday, connected with third-year receiver DeVante Parker twice — although one was negated by penalty.

When asked if Parker reminds him of any former teammate, Cutler responded:

“I think he's kind of a faster Alshon, a little bit,” Cutler said. “He's got a lot of range. Back-shoulder, over the top. He's got great hands. And he can burn you up if you get [stuck] flat-footed.”

Dolphins QB Cutler talks about nerves in first game

Jay Cutler, Miami Dolphins quarterback, was nervous with his first game in a Dolphins uniform as they played the Baltimore Ravens but was impressed with receiver DeVonte Parker and glad he got his first hard hit out of the way.

Charles Trainor Jr. ctrainor@miamiherald.com

And what popped into Parker’s head when he heard that comparison?

“I think I'm a faster Alshon,” Parker said. “That's what I think when I hear it. I didn't really watch Alshon, but it's a good compliment coming from him.”

This sets up an interesting week in Philadelphia. Jeffery plays for the Eagles now, and the Dolphins are practicing against them Monday and Tuesday before playing an exhibition game Thursday.

Parker is “a really good player,” Cutler added. “I think the sky's the limit for him. He's big, he's fast. ... A deep threat.”

Cutler continued: “He naturally knows where the ball's going to go. He can throw the defender under his arm, top shoulder. I've just got to throw it. Some of these guys have a better feel than others, and he's one of those guys that knows where the balls going to go.”

Adam H. Beasley: 305-376-3565, @AdamHBeasley

Gase talks about Cutler's Dolphins debut

Adam Gase, Miami Dolphins coach, was impressed with his new quarterback Jay Cutler in their preseason game with the Baltimore Ravens.

Charles Trainor Jr. ctrainor@miamiherald.com

Related stories from Miami Herald

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Dolphins coach Gase addresses special team troubles

View More Video

Team Stats



» View more stats