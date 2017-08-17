DeVante Parker is ‘a faster Alshon’ Jeffery, Jay Cutler says

Jay Cutler and Alshon Jeffery were a dynamic duo in Chicago.

Jeffery had back-to-back 1,00-yard seasons with the Bears, including a career-high 1,421 yards in 2013.

Cutler was his quarterback.

And Cutler thinks he might have found a similar — if not better — target in Miami.

Cutler, who made his preseason debut with the Dolphins Thursday, connected with third-year receiver DeVante Parker twice — although one was negated by penalty.

When asked if Parker reminds him of any former teammate, Cutler responded:

“I think he's kind of a faster Alshon, a little bit,” Cutler said. “He's got a lot of range. Back-shoulder, over the top. He's got great hands. And he can burn you up if you get [stuck] flat-footed.”

And what popped into Parker’s head when he heard that comparison?

“I think I'm a faster Alshon,” Parker said. “That's what I think when I hear it. I didn't really watch Alshon, but it's a good compliment coming from him.”

This sets up an interesting week in Philadelphia. Jeffery plays for the Eagles now, and the Dolphins are practicing against them Monday and Tuesday before playing an exhibition game Thursday.

Parker is “a really good player,” Cutler added. “I think the sky's the limit for him. He's big, he's fast. ... A deep threat.”

Cutler continued: “He naturally knows where the ball's going to go. He can throw the defender under his arm, top shoulder. I've just got to throw it. Some of these guys have a better feel than others, and he's one of those guys that knows where the balls going to go.”