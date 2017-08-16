Say what? Bettors believe Adam Gase is far more likely to be fired than win coach of the year.
Say what? Bettors believe Adam Gase is far more likely to be fired than win coach of the year. CHARLES TRAINOR JR ctrainor@miamiherald.com

Miami Dolphins

Latest Dolphins disrespect: Gase longest shot to win coach of the year

By Adam H. Beasley

abeasley@miamiherald.com

August 16, 2017 3:53 PM

Adam Gase was just a toddler when Caddyshack (filmed around the corner from Dolphins headquarters) hit the silver screen.

But he and Rodney Dangerfield might as well be spirit animals.

Neither get no respect, no respect at all.

A year after shocking the NFL world and leading the Dolphins to the playoffs for the first time since 2008, Gase is the longest shot to take home NFL coach of the year honors in 2017.

Bovada.lv lists Gase as a — get this — 50-to-1 shot to take home the award.

That ties him with Jets coach Todd Bowles — whose team is trying to lose — and five others as the least likely to win COY.

And it puts him behind the likes of Doug Marrone, whose quarterback often appears not to know which team he should throw to, and a slew of career assistants.

And as of that isn’t galling enough, get this:

On 5Dimes, another online gambling site, he’s the ninth-most likely coach to be fired first this year at 15-to-1.

With all due respect, that’s bonkers. Stephen Ross loves, with a capital L, Adam Gase and is not firing him this year in any scenario that doesn’t involve law enforcement.

Don’t waste your money, friends.

Adam H. Beasley: 305-376-3565, @AdamHBeasley

  Comments  

