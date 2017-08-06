Five things you need to know about new Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler

The television booth will have to wait.
Jay Cutler isn’t done playing quite yet.
Cutler on Sunday agreed to a one-year, $10 million contract with the Dolphins, who needed a veteran quarterback since Ryan Tannehill is done for the year with torn ACL.
Adam Gase, Cutler’s offensive coordinator in Chicago in 2015, convinced his former QB to put off retirement (and a lucrative broadcast deal with Fox Sports) to give football another go.
So who is Cutler, beyond the mercurial caricature many view him as (and which Gase in May said was B.S.)?
“I guess I know a different guy than what everybody else portrays,” Gase added then.
So let’s get to know the newest — and perhaps most fascinating — Miami Dolphin:
1. Believe it: Cutler is from Santa Claus.
As in Santa Claus, Indiana, a town of 2,500 near the Kentucky line. Yes, that’s the real name of his hometown.
It’s Christmas all year round in Santa Claus, with its Holiday World theme park, Lake Rudolph Campground and RV Resort and much more.
Tis the season (for football)!
2. He was a really good player on a really bad college team.
Vanderbilt does a lot of things really well — but football isn’t one of them. The high school stud (Cutler was an all-state first-teamer as a senior) picked a school far better known for its medical department than its athletic department.
Cutler won just 11 of his 46 games in a Commodores uniform, but his talent was unmistakeable. He set a slew of school records and was named the SEC offensive player of the year.
3. He was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes in 2008.
Cutler lost 33 pounds during the 2007 NFL season, and diabetes was to blame.
While Type 1 is genetic, Cutler had to drastically change his diet after being diagnosed. Two years ago, he told Men’s Health that he uses an insulin pump to maintain his sugar levels, but he removes it for games.
Cutler has made the Pro Bowl — once, in 2008. When he was out in Hawaii, teammates pulled a prank that went awry. They threw him in the pool, ruining blood-sugar monitor. (A replacement was quickly located.)
4. Cutler can be, well, moody.
He forced a trade from Denver, the team that drafted him, to Chicago in 2009.
(Cutler “rubbed a lot of people the wrong way,” former teammate Champ Bailey later said.)
Cutler doesn’t always have the best body language on the sidelines, which causes many to (wrongly it turns out) question his desire and competitiveness.
And he tends to have little use or tolerance for the media. As a result of all of the above, Cutler would regularly land on lists of the NFL’s least likeable players.
But that all may have changed because ...
5. He’s married to Kristin Cavallari.
And the actress/reality TV star/Dancing with the Stars contestant/fashion designer has had a noticeable (and positive) effect on Cutler’s personality.
The couple met in 2010, married in 2013 and has three three children together.
Cavallari recently gave the world a never-before-seen — ahem — glimpse into Cutler’s personal world when she posted a bare-bottomed picture of her hubby on vacation.
Adam H. Beasley
