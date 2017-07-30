The latest on Dolphins injuries, including a scary moment involving corner Bobby McCain

Bobby McCain is “fine” after a suffering a scary knee injury during Sunday’s practice, Dolphins coach Adam Gase said afterward.
“I just wanted to pull him out of practice,” Gase added. “... I expect him to be out there tomorrow."
McCain went down in a heap during a one-on-one drill Sunday, stayed down for a while but eventually walked off under his own power. After undergoing a preliminary medical exam, McCain was asked to jog and test his lateral movement on the side.
He did not return to practice, and ultimately left the field under the supervision of a medical staff member. A source said that McCain was scheduled to undergo further exams, presumably an MRI, but that seems to be precautionary.
McCain, who has been the Dolphins’ starting nickel corner all training camp, was replaced by Michael Thomas in the lineup.
Defensive end William Hayes, meanwhile, got a veteran’s day off.
Mike Pouncey (hip) again warmed up with the team, but did little more. Isaiah Ford (knee), Lamin Barrow (knee) and Storm Johnson (foot) all missed practice Sunday.
Reshad Jones remains on the non-football injury list with what has been described as a minor injury.
Adam H. Beasley: 305-376-3565, @AdamHBeasley
Comments