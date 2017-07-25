Pouncey feeling better; Scott still hurt. As for Misi? Gase ‘confident’ linebacker will play again

Mike Pouncey is feeling much better. Koa Misi is still a great unknown. And Rashawn Scott won’t be on the practice field any time soon.
That’s all from Dolphins coach Adam Gase, who met with reporters Tuesday — two days ahead of the Dolphins’ first training camp practice of the year.
The takeaways from Gase’s 20-minute Q&A:
▪ Pouncey — still recovering from the series of hip injuries that derailed his 2016 season — wants to practice, even though Gase thinks he could miss the entire preseason and still be ready for Week 1.
▪ Gase feels “confident” that Misi (who suffered a career-threatening neck injury last year) will play football again. He just doesn’t know when. The Miami Herald reported earlier in the day that Misi had not yet been cleared medically to resume football activities and won’t practice Thursday.
▪ Scott, a wide receiver from Miami, will begin training camp on the physically unable to perform list after injuring his foot in the spring.
▪ Gase doesn’t believe he has “to tell [Jarvis Landry] anything” about how to handle his delicate contract situation. “[Landry does his thing. He comes in here, works, tries to get ready for the season. It's football for him.” Landry is entering the final year of his rookie deal, but as of a few days ago, the Dolphins had not yet made an offer on an extension.
In all, it was a newsy news conference for Gase, who met with reporters for the first time in more than a month.
But most of the questions were about Pouncey, who has needed surgery on both hips as a pro and hasn’t played a complete season since 2012.
Both Pouncey and Misi were scheduled for a series of medical tests after Gase’s press availability Tuesday, so he didn’t have a complete update on their availability. The plan for Pouncey will depend on what those medical tests reveal.
“We put together all these different contingency plans, as far as, ‘All right, he can do individual, and then he can do practice and then here's his rest days,’” Gase said. “We're waiting to hear kind of where we're at, and go from there.”
Despite the uncertainty, there’s been real improvement in Pouncey’s health since minicamp, Gase said. Most importantly: Pouncey can now run, is in good physical shape and is feeling stronger.
But even if he’s cleared to practice Thursday, don’t expect to see Pouncey do much.
In fact, Gase said he’d be fine if Pouncey did “nothing” at all during training camp; Pouncey won’t let that happen.
“I know he wants to practice and go through his routine in training camp,” Gase said. “I was amazed that he missed as much time as he did last year during the season and walks right back in and played at an elite level. I'm always going to listen to him, though, because it's his body and his mindset. I trust what he tells me.”
Pouncey is “an elite player” at his position, Gase added, with natural leadership skills. But he may need to listen to the doctors more.
Pouncey acknowledged late last year that he rushed back from the initial injury (he fractured his hip in a preseason game), and that led to the setback. He played in just five games in 2017, and none after the team’s California swing.
“I think our [medical staff has] a good plan how he should work,” Gase said. “He's done a really good job, especially since that last injury, of following to a T how he should do things. He's done exactly what the doctors have asked him to do. That's age. That's experience in the league of having gone through that a couple of times.
Gase added: “If you feel like, 'I feel better,' then you kind of get ahead of schedule. I think he's gotten to the point where he's going to listen to the people that are telling him what's best for him. He's done a great job of following that. I think he's seeing good results.”
Adam H. Beasley
