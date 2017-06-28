Tom Brady gets yet another win over the Dolphins (and this one might be the most galling)

No quarterback — or perhaps even player — has vexed the Dolphins like Tom Brady.
Brady has won 20 of the 29 games he’s started against Miami, completing 60.6 percent of his passes for 6,608 yards, 52 touchdowns and 21 interceptions.
But his torture goes far beyond the stats. The only time the Dolphins have won the AFC East since he became New England’s starter was in 2008 — when Brady missed nearly the entire season with a knee injury.
Brady and Bill Belichick have been a Dolphins roadblock for nearly two decades.
And that domination has had a real impact on Miami’s fan base.
If jersey sales are a good gauge, Brady might be more popular in the state of Florida than any Dolphins player.
Brady’s blue No. 12 was not only the best-selling NFL jersey in the country in May, it ranked No. 1 in Florida — a state with three NFL teams, including the Dolphins.
That’s according to rankings compiled by NFLShop.com.
It’s not just Florida that loves Brady. He ranks first in 16 other states, including three that have their own NFL franchises.
No Dolphins player ranked in that list’s top 25 in May.
The news isn’t all bad for the Dolphins, however.
According to Dick’s Sporting Goods, Dolphins jerseys are the league’s 11th-best sellers in 2017, up from 22nd at the end of the 2016 season.
