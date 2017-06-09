Dolphins, apparently, are cool again; plus six-pack of Dolphins notes

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:31 Bystander stops would-be robber Pause 1:35 Woman distracted by phone falls into open sidewalk doors 0:47 UK Prime Minister May says she'll form new government 2:56 Edinson Volquez discusses his latest pitching gem 1:10 Wynwood Yard provides incubator for Miami's rising culinary entrepreneurs 1:33 Dad makes passionate plea for missing 12-year-old twins to come home 3:26 Some minorities are not feeling #OrlandoUnited 5:07 After saving others, Pulse survivor struggles to save himself 1:22 Would Guantánamo receive President Trump? You Bet. 1:00 What's tougher, football or rugby? Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Miami Dolphins linebacker Lawrence Timmons speaks to reporters after the first-day of OTAs on May 23, 2017. Al Diaz Miami Herald

Miami Dolphins linebacker Lawrence Timmons speaks to reporters after the first-day of OTAs on May 23, 2017. Al Diaz Miami Herald