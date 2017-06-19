Adam Gase among A-listers at exclusive retirement party for famous ex-QB

His players and coaches will spend the next month traveling the world, but Adam Gase told reporters last week that he plans to have a low-key summer break.
“I’ll have my moments where it’s just some days I just don’t do anything, but I don’t go too far from [football],” Gase said. “This is fantasyland. You get to do something you love and it’s not really a job. I enjoy it and I’m around it a lot. This is kind of our whole family, that’s just what we do.”
And even when he gets away from the office, he’s never far from football.
Take, for instance, the photo that circulated on social media over the weekend of Gase out on the town.
The Dolphins’ coach was a guest at Jay Cutler’s retirement party, an affair that was as star-studded as it was intimate.
Gase, who coached Cutler one year in Chicago before taking the Dolphins’ top job, dined with ex-Broncos coach Mike Shanahan and Michigan assistant Jedd Fisch, who served as the University of Miami’s offensive coordinator under Al Golden.
Gr8 night celebrating the retirement of an all time gr8 guy and QB! Wishing Jay nothing but success in the yrs ahead! pic.twitter.com/xl9ikYAKST— Jedd Fisch (@CoachJeddFisch) June 17, 2017
Cutler retired to go into broadcasting after 11 NFL seasons. He had a reputation for prickly interactions with the reporters, and there’s no doubt that he marched to the beat of his own drum.
But Gase, when asked about Cutler’s retirement last month, said his former player gets a bad rap.
“I guess I know a different guy than what everybody else portrays,” Gase said in May. “I think a lot of things that have been said about him in the past have really been [BS].”
