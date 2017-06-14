Killer B’s? Make that bees. Massive swarm disrupts Dolphins minicamp Wednesday

DeVante Parker is probably braver than you.

He’s willing to race into a swarm of bees to catch a touchdown pass.

There was a massive, borderline hazardous infestation at Dolphins camp Wednesday, but Parker didn’t let it him stop him late in practice.

He caught a deep pass over Xavien Howard and raced right into the center of the swarm, which hovered over the north end zone.

Parker might be brave, but he isn’t dumb. The moment he crossed the goal line, he raced back to safety, waving off the insects with vigor.

“We were just trying to score a touchdown,” Adam Gase said. “We had to run through a couple of bees. We'll be all right.”

Added guard Jermon Bushrod: “I'm just glad he caught the ball. I don't think he got stung; I hope he didn't get stung, but it was pretty thick down there with the bees. He scored, we scored a touchdown.”

The bees apparently created a hive along an entrance gate to the Dolphins’ Nova Southeastern practice field. Midway through the practice, something must have stirred them.

“I was standing right in the middle of it,” Gase said. “I was seeing something flying around and I didn't know what was going on. A couple of guys were freaking out.”

Gase didn’t believe any of his players were stung, but could have been had he not moved practice to the other end of the field, and had Dolphins staffers not roped off the infestation area.

“I’m not a fan of bees,” Ndamukong Suh said. “I’ve been around yellow jackets in Jamaica and all that stuff, so I’m not too scared of them, but yeah, I’d rather not be stung if I don’t have to be.”

Added Bushrod: “It was towards the end of practice, and it got to the point where, 'I'm not going to run. If they get me, they get me.'”