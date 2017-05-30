Gase straddles line between friend and disciplinarian, Dolphins veteran says

You know the feeling, right?

When a teacher/cop/parent/drill sergeant walks in the room, and you get a pit in your stomach?

You might not even be doing anything wrong, but the mere presence of authority makes you feel like you have.

Well, that’s not how the Dolphins get around Adam Gase, according to new safety Nate Allen. Now, Gase will chew you out, for sure. He’s going to demand excellence. But your first impulse isn’t to look for the floor when he’s around.

And that makes for a good coach, Allen says, at least in today’s NFL.

“Just being able to be a player’s coach and also be kind of a — I don’t want to say disciplinarian but kind of a tough guy when you need to be — and he, I think, does a great job of that,” Allen said. “He can hang out with us and talk with us. It’s not like everybody tenses up when he walks in the room and gets all nervous. It’s just he’s got a great dynamic with the guys. He makes it a good environment.”

This is a subject Allen knows something about. He’s on his fourth NFL coach in eight NFL seasons.

He spent his last two years in Oakland with Jack Del Rio. The Raiders shelled out millions to lure Allen away from Philadelphia; he never lived up to the contract, in part because of health.

“It was frustrating for a little while,” Allen said of his injury history. “Obviously with the MCL, I think it was my first year in Oakland, but that’s part of the game. Being able to bounce back mentally is the main thing when you come off something like that. Yes, I stayed positive and knew what I was working for and trying to get to. Everything worked out. I just left it in the Lord’s hands.”

Are you confident those issues are behind you?

“Yes, I feel good. I’m 100 percent. Last year I felt good and I haven’t had any issues. I feel confident in my health and how I’m feeling. I’m just ready to get it rolling.”