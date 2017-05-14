Bills poach Dolphins’ director of player personnel

The Bills got better Sunday. And it was at the Dolphins’ expense.
Buffalo has hired Joe Schoen, Miami’s director of player personnel. Schoen, who has been with the Dolphins since 2008, will serve as the Bills’ assistant general manager under Brandon Beane. The two men worked together in Carolina a decade ago.
Dolphins Director of Player Personnel Joe Schoen has been hired as our Assistant General Manager. pic.twitter.com/jtzHRxblKh— Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills) May 14, 2017
Schoen, a graduate of DePauw University, got his start in football in 2000 as an intern in the Panthers’ ticket office. He later made the move to football operations and then got a full-time job in scouting. The Dolphins ultimately hired him as a national scout.
He was later promoted first to assistant director of college scouting and then in 2014 to director of player personnel.
Schoen now reunites with Beane, whom the Bills hired as their general manager last week. The Dolphins could have blocked the move, but instead allowed Schoen to leave for a job he wanted with a division rival.
