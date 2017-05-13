In his words: Miami Dolphins running back Mercury Morris

0:51 Half-naked man crashes car into store to get beer Pause

1:35 Rookie wide receiver Isaiah Ford glad for opportunity with the Dolphins

2:24 Defensive coordinator Matt Burke speaks to the media about linebackers

3:40 Miami Dolphins first-round pick Charles Harris talks to the media

1:33 How to respond if you receive a robocall

1:05 Teens from Baptist Children's Hospital get ready for A Prom To Remember

1:58 Miami Marine Stadium: Save Your Seat

0:28 Venetian Bridge Ribbon Cutting

0:49 Police look for suspects near St. Michael's Catholic School in Miami