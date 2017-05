You wanted it. And now you’ve got it.

The last piece of the 2017 NFL schedule puzzle is now in place.

We already knew who the Dolphins will play this preseason.

Now we know when:

Week 1: Falcons at Dolphins, Aug. 10, 7 p.m.

Week 2: Ravens at Dolphins, Aug. 17, 7 p.m.

Week 3: Dolphins at Eagles: Aug. 24, 7 p.m.

Week 4: Dolphins at Vikings, Aug. 31, 8 p.m.

All four games will appear locally on WFOR-CBS 4.