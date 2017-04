The Miami Dolphins selected Ohio State linebacker Raekwon McMillan in the second round Friday night, doubling down on defense after taking Charles Harris in the first.

They went McMillen over Vanderbilt’s Zach Cunningham, who was still on the board when Miami picked at 54.

McMillen declared for the draft after recording over 100 tackles in each of his final two seasons at Columbus.

He’ll compete with Koa Misi for playing time in the revamped Dolphins defense.