Pre-Draft Film Breakdown: A closer look at Michigan defensive end Taco Charlton

Perhaps Taco Charlton simply needed Stephen Ross in the (field) house.
The Wolverines defensive end does a lot of his best work with the Dolphins owner — and University of Michigan mega-donor — on the sidelines.
So when Charlton got a second chance to make a big impression last month at Michigan’s pro day — with Ross among the many on-hand to watch — he seized it.
Charlton, who ran molasses slow at the NFL Scouting Combine, bounced back with a 40 time that probably saved his first-round draft grade.
Charlton insisted that he ran at least a tenth of a second faster 40 at his pro day than he did in Indianapolis (where he clocked a shockingly slow 4.92). If that’s the case, he’s likely going to go in the first round’s second half.
The relevant question to those of us in South Florida: Could, and should, he reunite with Ross in Miami?
The Dolphins are going to take a defensive end next weekend — and probably early.
And while general manager Chris Grier revealed Wednesday that defensive ends do not necessarily have to have prototype size for the Dolphins to consider them, Charlton checks a still-important size box.
He’s 6-foot-6, 277 pounds. He was first-team all-conference after leading the Wolverines with 9.5 sacks as a senior. On paper, at least he should be able to set the edge in a way Mario Williams never could last year.
His arrow is trending up.
But does the tape reveal the same? Our friend Max Himmelrich says no — at least not always.
Measurables
Age: 22.
Height: 6-foot-6.
Weight: 277 pounds.
Arm length: 34 1/4 inches.
Hands: 9 3/4 inches.
40 time: 4.92 seconds.
Bench press: 25 reps.
Vertical jump: 33.0 inches.
Broad jump: 116 inches.
Three-cone drill: 7.17 seconds.
20-yard shuffle: 4.39 seconds.
SPARQ score: 121.6, 56th percentile, 20th among draft-eligible edge rushers.
Film breakdown
Taco Charlton can blow up plays when he sees them developing, but that rarely happens. pic.twitter.com/m8F0ZbV6a9— Max Himmelrich (@HimmelrichNFL) April 20, 2017
A TE handles Taco, potential TFL turned into a small gain. pic.twitter.com/3qrVFrV6BB— Max Himmelrich (@HimmelrichNFL) April 20, 2017
Leveled on this play - turns into a big gain for Dalvin Cook. pic.twitter.com/IoflqVpRme— Max Himmelrich (@HimmelrichNFL) April 20, 2017
Doesn't put his length to use because he doesn't see the play develop or move with it. Should've been a loss of 3-5 yards. pic.twitter.com/CEE0X3mUjs— Max Himmelrich (@HimmelrichNFL) April 20, 2017
I do get the hype, because there are some plays where Taco looks like this coming off the edge. However.... pic.twitter.com/WrI7HJ29xr— Max Himmelrich (@HimmelrichNFL) April 20, 2017
He also has snaps like this where you see an entirely different player. pic.twitter.com/cblmzAg6w9— Max Himmelrich (@HimmelrichNFL) April 20, 2017
Plenty of stumbling, wasted motion off the line (& sometimes in pursuit). pic.twitter.com/Eut4lxTyGq— Max Himmelrich (@HimmelrichNFL) April 20, 2017
Yes, there was productivity, but he was also left unblocked somewhat often for sacks/hits. pic.twitter.com/UwWDninJ61— Max Himmelrich (@HimmelrichNFL) April 20, 2017
Max’s take
Pros: Taco Charlton does have the prototypical build for a 4-3 defensive end. He's 6-6, 277 pounds, with 34+ inch arms. On tape, he does show quickness for someone playing at his size. His spin move was effective in some instances, and he shows the ability to use leverage to power through smaller players.
Cons: Charlton's tape is highly inconsistent. I don't believe his single year of productivity was as dominant as some made it out to be, and there were several sacks on which he was completely unblocked. In addition, Charlton doesn't necessarily show numbers in athletic testing that would indicate that he's a prime candidate to be a "raw athlete" type of choice. He came in under the 64th percentile for the three-cone drill, broad jump and vert. In addition, after skipping the Senior Bowl, Charlton ran a 4.92 40-yard dash in Indy, placing in the 27th percentile for defensive ends.
Fit for the Dolphins: Purely as a 4-3 end, Charlton does "fit" for the Dolphins. However, the question is whether or not he would be the best way to utilize resources. He would be a project, and even then he doesn't come with the athletic testing that would indicate a particularly high payoff. I do not believe that Charlton would be able to beat out William Hayes or Andre Branch for a starting job as a rookie -- to me, the Michigan DE is a second-round pick. A team could fall in love with him early, but I do not believe that his raw athletic ability or tape would pass the risk-reward test.
Taco's testing via Mockdraftable.— Max Himmelrich (@HimmelrichNFL) April 20, 2017
Drafting a raw athlete is fine, but is this really a skill set that you're dying to get your hands on? pic.twitter.com/fQUWlFq2zY
