Former Dolphins player arrested after cops say he yelled during friend’s sobriety test

If the Miami-Dade police arrest reports were accurate, former Dolphins safety and North Miami Beach High star Louis Delmas made two bad decisions in Monday’s early hours:
Being a passenger in a car driven by someone with double the legal blood alcohol limit and loudly running his mouth during the driver’s sobriety test.
For the latter, Delmas was arrested for a municipal ordinance violation, resisting arrest without violence. Delmas, 29, quickly posted the $500 bond.
His pal, South Dade resident Andry Madrigal, has a few more problems. He got arrested for DUI and knowingly driving with a suspended license. Those are his 30th and 31st driving citations since 2006.
According to the report, police caught Madrigal doing 76 mph in a 40 mph zone on Old Cutler Road. Upon being stopped, Madrigal exited his black Ford pickup truck exuding the odor of alcohol, the officer wrote. Madrigal claimed he had one beer. The officer claimed he failed the sobriety tests. Madrigal’s breath sample taken later at the station measured 0.164, far past the .08 legal limit.
The officer claimed Delmas kept yelling at him during the field sobriety tests to the point of obstructing the tests. He says he repeatedly asked Delmas to stop. Finally, the officer arrested Delmas.
Delmas spent the first five seasons of his six-season NFL career with Detroit, which drafted him in the second round. A good player when healthy, Delmas’ injury problems prevented him from playing a full season until 2013, when he had a career-high three interceptions and eight pass breakups.
Delmas signed with the Dolphins as a free agent in 2014 and played 13 games before suffering a torn knee ligament. That ended his season. He tore it again in 2015 training camp. That ended his career. He lives in downtown Miami.
