Dolphins cut Dion Jordan, parting ways with their most disappointing draft pick ever

Dion Jordan is the biggest draft bust in Dolphins history.
It’s official now, as the organization formally cut the former No. 3 overall pick Friday.
The designation: waived-failed physical.
So Jordan, the promising defensive end who could never get his head right, the former Oregon Duck who served two drug suspensions and missed the entire 2016 season with a knee injury, will never wear a Dolphins uniform again. But it shouldn’t be a surprise. He hasn’t appeared in a game of any kind since 2014.
Here’s what Miami got out of its first-round pick in 2013:
Twenty-six games. One start.
Forty-six tackles.
And three sacks.
That’d be disappointing for a third-round pick, not the third overall pick of any draft.
Making matters worse: then-Dolphins general manager Jeff Ireland gave up a first and second-rounder to trade up for Jordan.
Everyone involved in that decision, aside from owner Stephen Ross, is now gone.
And so is Jordan, who might be out of the league for good just three weeks after his 27th birthday.
The story, now familiar to Dolphins fans, was this:
Jordan, whose mother struggled with a substance abuse problem while he was a child, had his own demons.
He sought treatment after his first suspension, a six-game ban in 2014.
But he had another positive test later that season, triggering an indefinite banishment. In all, he missed 22 games due to suspension.
Jordan applied for reinstatement before the 2016 season, and the league granted it on a conditional basis. But even then, the Dolphins got nothing out of their time, energy and investment.
He somehow injured his knee the summer before his first training camp back — despite not participating in any football activities in nearly two years.
Jordan needed not one, but two knee surgeries and spent the entire season on the reserve list.
Friday’s move had been telegraphed for some time, with the Miami Herald reporting a few months back that Jordan would not ever play again for the Dolphins.
And executive vice president Mike Tannenbaum all but conceded Jordan’s time with the team was short when he spoke with reporters on Tuesday.
“Look, obviously from when he was selected to today, it’s not a move that has worked out,” Tannenbaum said. “That’s pretty obvious.”
Waiving Jordan saves the Dolphins $3.2 million in both cash and cap space.
