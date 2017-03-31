Dolphins sign suspended McDonald to a one-year, no risk contract

The Dolphins have signed safety T.J. McDonald to a one-year minimum contract, but he’ll play no more than eight games in a Miami uniform in 2017.
McDonald has been suspended for half the season for violating the league’s substance abuse policy. He’ll return in either Week 9 or 10, depending on when the NFL gives the Dolphins their bye.
McDonald comes to the Dolphins from the Rams, with whom he spent his first four NFL seasons. He started 53 games in that time, recording 281 tackles.
He joins a crowded position. The Dolphins already have Reshad Jones, Nate Allen, Michael Thomas and Walt Aikens at safety.
If nothing else, McDonald will be an insurance policy in case one of Miami’s top players gets hurt.
McDonald, who chose the Dolphins over other options, will be allowed to participate in the Dolphins’ offseason program, training camp and preseason. Then, he must sit.
Why? McDonald was arrested in May 2016 on drug and driving under the influence charges after crashing into a parked car.
He ultimately pleaded guilty to reckless driving charge involving drugs or alcohol, a misdemeanor. As part of the plea deal, McDonald must serve three years probation and complete a three-month alcohol program, attended Narcotics Anonymous and perform 200 hours of community service, the Los Angeles Times reported.
Meanwhile, the league’s punishment came this week.
During his interview with the Dolphins, he made assurances that his past behavior would not be repeated but knows that words “only mean so much.”
“I've got to be hungry, stay clean,” he said. “Make sure this doesn't happen again. ... I don't have any wiggle room.”
McDonald, who can play free or strong safety, added: “I'm definitely paying a price for the mistakes I've made. I'm definitely going to learn from it."
Miami Herald sportswriter Armando Salguero contributed to this report.
