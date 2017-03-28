Gase scoffs at those who say Bushrod was anything but an asset in 2016

0:29 Jakeem Grant on his 74-yd return touchdown Pause

7:18 Police release video of former NFL running back Ricky Williams search

1:22 Two Miami-Dade police detectives ambushed and shot Monday night

2:53 Ultra Music Festival Day 3

2:23 Last call for Miami Heat at the Palace of Auburn Hills

1:51 Stunning and removing non-native fish stocks in the Everglades

1:44 How Putin keeps protesters at bay in Russia

1:35 Killer whales display rare attack technique for hunting sea lions

0:26 Key deer infected with screwworm on road to recovery