Dolphins’ Alonso signs extension that keeps him under contract through 2020

Kiko Alonso has signed a three-year contract extension with the Dolphins, a deal that will both give him a sizable raise and keep him in Miami for the foreseeable future.
The deal, which is through the 2020 season, is for $28.8 million.
Before the extension, Alonso had been working under a one-year restricted free agent tender that would have paid him $3.9 million in 2017.
The Dolphins had worked to hammer out an extension before the start of the new year, but put the tender on him to ensure Alonso would, at the very least, be under contract this year.
Alonso, who is of Cuban and Colombian descent, has made culturally rich Miami a second home, and his ties here played a role in his decision to re-sign long-term.
“It means everything,” Alonso said. “This is where I want to be. I'm just excited that it's official that I'm staying here.”
Now he’s under contract for the next four.
Alonso had a strong first season in Miami after the Eagles traded him here before the 2016 season. Alonso recorded 115 tackles and two interceptions, including a game-winner that he returned for a touchdown against the Chargers.
Alonso plays with reckless abandon, and sometimes his body pays the price. He fought through both thumb and hamstring injuries, and still isn’t completely healthy. He broke his right thumb in December, which has needed two surgeries. He said Tuesday that he’s close to full activity.
“That's the way I play,” Alonso said. “I've played that way since high school, when I played in the backyard with my friends. I'm not going to change the way I play.”
Alonso was just the latest follow-through on the Dolphins’ promise to reward their own. In the last two weeks, Andre Branch, Kenny Stills and Reshad Jones have all signed new big money contracts with Miami.
The Dolphins have also added linebacker Lawrence Timmons in free agency, calling into question where Alonso will play this year. He was a middle linebacker in 2016, but Timmons might be best suited for that position, sending Alonso to the outside.
Alonso said Tuesday he’s fine with playing either inside or out.
“I admire the way he plays,” Alonso said of Timmons. “The guy's a great player and I definitely look forward to it.”
