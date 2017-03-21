Dolphins’ Alonso signs extension that keeps him under contract through 2020

6:39 Miami Dolphins GM Chris Grier talks free agency at combine Pause

0:24 Pouncey defeated his brother Maurkice and the Steelers

1:07 Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill talks to reporters for the first time since being injured

0:58 Dolphins Jay Ajayi wins team MVP award

1:08 Dolphins Wake: I've been an underdog since day one

4:12 UM coach Mark Richt talks about spring practice

1:06 FHP trooper critically hurt in Dolphin Expressway accident

2:17 Spoonbills indicator for health of Florida Bay

0:59 Wyclef Jean being handcuffed by Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department