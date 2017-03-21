Zach Brown changes agents during visit with Dolphins

Zach Brown surely didn’t expect to still be looking for a team nearly two weeks into free agency.
And so on Monday night, while in South Florida for a visit with the Dolphins, the ex-Bills linebacker did something about it.
He hired somebody new to get him a job.
Brown formally switched agents Monday, parting ways with Carl Carey and hiring Michael Katz, who’s based out of Miami.
#CSEFootball announces Michael Katz as Co-President, and signs Pro Bowl Free Agent Zach Brown #CSETalent pic.twitter.com/umFEGzkeFw— CSE Talent (@CSETalent) March 21, 2017
So what does that mean for the Dolphins?
Well, their visit with Brown went on as planned, and the team had not announced that it had ended as of late Tuesday morning.
However, Brown sounds like he’s still keeping his options open.
NFL Network reported Tuesday that he plans to meet with the Bills after his visit with the Dolphins wraps up.
FA LB Zach Brown with new representation… and he’s slated to visit the #Bills, his former team, after he leaves the #Dolphins. https://t.co/g9grBtKIZx— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 21, 2017
Brown, widely viewed as the best linebacker still on the market, has also been in talks with the Raiders.
Adam H. Beasley: 305-376-3565, @AdamHBeasley
Comments