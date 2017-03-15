Poe leaves Miami without a deal after marathon meeting with Dolphins

The Dolphins and Dontari Poe talked. And talked. And presumably ate at some point.
And then talked some more.
And when all the talking was done, Poe left team headquarters Wednesday the same way he entered it: As a free agent in search of a team.
That’ll change at some point. Poe has too much interest around the league to remain unsigned for terribly long.
But there’s no debate this point in the process that teams have been wary about cutting a massive, multi-year check for the two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle.
Wednesday’s events reinforced that impression.
Poe’s summit with the Dolphins began around 9:30 Wednesday morning.
It lasted until 6:30 Wednesday night.
But just because Poe didn’t sign with Miami Wednesday doesn’t mean he won’t at some point. He’s clearly determined to see the country during his free agent tour, having already spoken with the Colts and Falcons.
The Raiders are said to have interest, too.
Wherever he signs, it’ll likely be for one year. His idea of what they market would pay him and what the market says he’s worth are at odds, so he’d be well suited to sign a prove-it contract somewhere and try free agency again in 2018.
In short, Poe’s name was probably bigger than his game in 2016.
After totaling 10.5 sacks in 2013 and 2014, he’s had no more than 1.5 in each of the last two seasons. He had one — yes, one — tackle for loss last year. Four hundred seven NFL players had more.
The tape wasn’t much better than his stat line. Pro Football Focus ranked Poe 59th among all interior defensive linemen last year, and only 27 qualifying players at his position were worse against the run.
Then there’s telling metric: The Chiefs, for whom Poe played the last five years, made little effort to keep him in Kansas City.
