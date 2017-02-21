Latest on ex-Dolphins Odrick and Soliai, plus Miami's interest in a promising young corner

Could the Dolphins get the band back together?
Probably not, but it’s fun to think about.
Jared Odrick and Paul Soliai, two important pieces of a Dolphins defense that ranked third against the run in 2011, are on the market again.
Odrick, the 29-year-old former first-round defensive end, was informed Monday (while on vacation) that the Jaguars are cutting him.
#TeamDEC @JaredOdrick has been notified by @Jaguars he will be released today. Will immediately become a free agent.— DEC Management (@davidcanter) February 20, 2017
Soliai, the veteran defensive tackle who turned 33 in December, got the same news from the Panthers Tuesday.
#TeamDEC client Paul Soliai will be released today by @Panthers— DEC Management (@davidcanter) February 21, 2017
Both players are represented by South Florida-based agent David Canter.
If the value is right, it stands to reason the Dolphins will at least consider one of not both players, right?
We'll see. An associate of Odrick's wasn't overly optimistic that such a reunion would actually come to fruition Tuesday.
There's no doubt about the Dolphins' level of interest in free-agent cornerback K'Waun Williams, however.
The Dolphins recently brought the slot corner in for a visit and told him that an offer was "forthcoming," the Miami Herald has learned.
They have competition, however. No fewer than three other teams are said to be in the running.
If Williams signs with the Dolphins, he'd compete with Bobby McCain at nickel corner.
Williams was out of football in 2016 after falling out of favor with Browns brass and then failing a physical after the Bears claimed him off waivers.
Williams reportedly dealt with bone spurs last year, but apparently the Dolphins are satisfied with his health.
He had 60 tackles and forced three fumbles in 26 games with the Browns.
