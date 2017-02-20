Miami Dolphins

February 20, 2017 9:14 PM

If healthy, Julius Thomas can change the Dolphins’ offense. Here’s how.

By Adam H. Beasley

abeasley@miamiherald.com

Julius Thomas is two weeks and a passed physical away from being a Miami Dolphin.

Thomas, the Jaguars tight end who signed off on a trade to the Dolphins Monday, will be in town Tuesday to get medical clearance from Miami doctors. If he does, the Jaguars are expected to send Thomas to Miami on March 9 for a late-round draft pick.

Thomas would be reunited with Adam Gase, his offensive coordinator in Denver when Thomas had the two best seasons of his career.

 
Miami Dolphins
With Mitchell gone, what’s next at defensive tackle for Dolphins?

So let’s go beyond the numbers and explore how exactly he caught 24 touchdowns in two seasons.

Well, having Peyton Manning throwing passes to him surely helps.

But Thomas wasn’t simply along for the ride. He earned those catches, and NFL blogger Max Himmelrich demonstrated just that with a series of highlights from Thomas’ time in Denver.

Thomas, the video proves, can play anywhere — as an in-line tight end, standing up and even out of the slot. Most importantly, Thomas can bust the seam, an element of the Dolphins offense that has been missing for some time.

Thomas, whose 2016 season was cut short by a back injury, provides a dynamic the Dolphins haven’t had since Charles Clay was on the team.

But don’t take our word for it. See for yourself.

Adam H. Beasley: 305-376-3565, @AdamHBeasley

Miami Dolphins

