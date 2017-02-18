Miami Dolphins

February 18, 2017 5:19 PM

Cameron Wake signs two-year, $19 million contract extension

By Adam H. Beasley

abeasley@miamiherald.com

Cameron Wake didn’t just earn a Pro Bowl nod and Comeback Player of the Year consideration with his dominant 2016.

He earned another year with the Dolphins, and some more guaranteed money.

Wake signed a contract extension through 2018 season Saturday. The terms: two years, $19 million, including $11 million guaranteed, ESPN reported.

Wake was due $6.9 million in 2017 base salary before signing the new deal.

Wake, who turned 35 in January, made a remarkable recovery from a torn Achilles tendon.

He record 11.5 sacks, forced five fumbles and had an interception in 2016. Wake became just one of three NFL players in the past decade to have a double-digit sack season at age 34 or older.

Adam H. Beasley: 305-376-3565, @AdamHBeasley

Related content

Miami Dolphins

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Dolphins Cancer Challenge VII

View more video

Team Stats



» View more stats

Sports Videos

Herald Books

Fins at 50: The Miami Dolphins: 50th Anniversary