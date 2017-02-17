Manatee or Marino? Hall of Fame quarterback may get his own Florida license tag

The state of Florida offers over 120 different specialty license tags from ‘Protect the Panther’ to the Florida Panthers hockey club.
Dan Marino may be on one of his own if it gets approved.
According to floridapolitics.com, there was a bill filed Wednesday by state senator Joe Abruzzo (D-Boynton Beach) to create a new plate to benefit the Dan Marino Foundation.
Marino’s foundation was founded by the quarterback and his wife Claire in 1992 to help improve “the lives of persons with autism or other developmental disabilities.”
Michael Marino, the couple’s second son, was diagnosed with autism.
Thank you to everyone who joined us at @hardrockstadium for the #DMFWalk, brought to you by @walgreens and @badiaspices. #ford4autism pic.twitter.com/KhRFZ8oIut— DanMarino Foundation (@DanMarinoFdtn) January 22, 2017
Although the state has plenty of tags to choose from — from the Miami Hurricanes to Tampa Bay Estuary — there apparently are room for a few more.
Aside from the Marino plate, others being considered by the state legislature include one honoring Ronald Reagan.
Comments