NFL honors late Herald columnist Pope at Super Bowl 51

Edwin Pope may be gone, but he’s surely not forgotten by the NFL.
The iconic Miami Herald columnist and sports editor passed away last month at the age of 88.
The league honored Pope’s impactful life Sunday by reserving a press box seat at Super Bowl 51. They also plan to observe a moment of silence in his memory.
A memorial service is planned for Feb. 18 in Okeechobee.
Pope didn’t just cover the NFL. He was a part of its DNA.
He was inducted into the writer’s wing of the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2002 and was one of only four writers to cover the first 47 Super Bowls before health issues prevented him from attending the 2014 game or any subsequent Super Bowls.
Pope’s impact and legacy extended beyond his columns. When Dolphins owner Joe Robbie asked Pope who should be hired to replace George Wilson as Dolphins coach in 1970, Pope suggested Don Shula, who was coaching the Baltimore Colts.
Miami Herald sports writer Barry Jackson contributed to this report.
