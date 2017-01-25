Nearly seven weeks after injury, still unknown if Tannehill needs surgery

Ryan Tannehill seriously injured his left knee six weeks ago Sunday.
And yet, doctors still have not made a call on if he needs surgery to repair his sprained MCL and ACL.
Dolphins executive vice president Mike Tannehill told reporters at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala., Wednesday that “nothing has been definitely decided yet,” regarding Tannehill’s knee.
“We're still working through the process,” Tannenbaum said. “ ... As always, with all of our players, organizationally, player health and safety is paramount. We'll do what's best for the player. We just no material updates as of today. We'll keep talking through. When we have more information, we'll share it.”
When asked if another MRI is needed to make a final determination, Tannenbaum responded:
“No one test is going to make a decision for us. We're just going keep going through the process, talking to our doctors. Obviously, Ryan is very involved. We'll rely on our medical people for suggestions. We'll just see how the process plays out.”
Here’s why this is problematic: The clock on rehab, which for an ACL reconstruction could run as long as nine months, doesn’t start until the sugery occurs. So it’s possible, albeit unlikely, that Tannehill misses a substantial chunk of the 2017 regular season because of an injury that could have been fixed more than a month ago.
Tannehill was determined to play in the postseason, so the Dolphins didn’t place him on season-ending injured reserve. He simply couldn’t get healthy in time. The only time he’s practiced since the injury was two days before the Dolphins’ Wild Card round loss to the Steelers.
Other newsworthy nuggets to emerge from Tannenbaum and general manager Chris Grier’s news conference Wednesday:
▪ The medical procedure that will keep Ndamukong Suh out of Sunday’s Pro Bowl was “a very minor knee clean out, but he’ll be fine and ready to go for the offseason program,” Tannebaum said.
▪ Dion Jordan, the troubled defensive end who hasn’t played an NFL snap in two years is “still on our team,” Tannenbaum said. However, the Miami Herald has previously reported that Jordan will be cut in the coming months.
▪ Contracts with Pro Bowl receiver Jarvis Landry have not yet begun, Grier said. The Dolphins are still in an evaluation mode.
Adam H. Beasley: 305-376-3565, @AdamHBeasley
Comments