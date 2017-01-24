Betting public loves Patriots, plus latest Super Bowl MVP odds and prop bets

Think the Patriots are going to beat the Falcons in a Super Bowl shootout? You’re not alone.
Nearly two in three Super Bowl bets placed with Bovada have been on the Patriots, who are three-point favorites over the Falcons in next Sunday’s title game.
Plus, three-quarters of bettors have taken the over, which at 58 points is the highest in Super Bowl history.
As for the MVP award? Tom Brady (3/2), Matt Ryan (5/2) and Julio Jones (10/1) are the favorites, as of Tuesday afternoon.
Then there are the prop bets, where at bookermaker.eu you can get action on everything from the color of halftime performer Lady Gaga’s hair (blonde/yellow leads the field at -500) to whether a player will be knocked from the game with a concussion and not return (no is the favorite at -170).
Here’s a few more of the best prop bets (for recreational purposes only).
▪ Will Lady Gaga be shown on the roof during halftime? Yes +210, No -300.
▪ Over/under of commercials featuring Peyton Manning? 1.5.
▪ O/U of total number of viewers for Super Bowl 51? 117.5 million.
▪ Will the name of convicted murdered (and ex-Patriot) Aaron Hernandez be said during the broadcast? Yes +450, No -700.
▪ O/U the number of times supermodel/Tom Brady’s wife Gisele Bündchen will be shown? 1.5.
Adam H. Beasley: 305-376-3565, @AdamHBeasley
