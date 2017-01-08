After playoff loss, Stephen Ross eyes ultimate prize

After eight years as Dolphins owner, Stephen Ross can finally say that he’s been the playoffs.
That’s a good step, yes. But not the ultimate goal.
“Today, it's a loss,” Ross said in the locker room shortly after his Dolphins fell 30-12 to the Steelers. “But I feel good, the direction the team is going. I'll only be satisfied with winning a Super Bowl.”
When asked how close his team was, Ross responded: “Three games away. That's how close we are.”
Ross again praised the job Adam Gase did in his first season as coach, saying he was the No. 1 reason the franchise turned its season around after a 1-4 start. Ross said that “everybody was ready to write it off” after that slow start, but instead the Dolphins reeled off nine wins in 10 games because they “came together as a team.”
“Coaching is getting these guys to believe in themselves and play as a team,” Ross said. “There's no nonsense. We're here to win. Anything but winning is unacceptable.”
Reminded that roughly half the Dolphins’ envisioned starting lineup missed Sunday’s game due to injury, Ross wasn’t ready to play what-if -- at least publicly.
“What good is that going to do? I'll do that when I'm trying to fall asleep tonight, wondering where we would have been,” Ross said.
