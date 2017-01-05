Every time Miami and Pittsburgh met in the playoffs, the winner went to the Super Bowl

2:19 Adam Beasley discusses Ryan Tannehill's status for the playoffs Pause

1:18 Surveillance video shows frightening gas station robbery

0:36 Dolphins' Matt Moore focused for playoffs

0:47 Dolphins CB Lippet talks about hit that sidelined him

1:57 Miami Dolphins quarterback Matt Moore speaks to the media

0:24 Pouncey defeated his brother Maurkice and the Steelers

1:07 Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase talks about having a healthy team

1:10 Tannehill didn't get sacked in victory over Steelers

1:07 Dolphins defensive end Cameron Wake recounts his first interception