Source: Ryan Tannehill not practicing Wednesday

According to a league source, injured Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill will not practice Wednesday.
Tannehill has not played since Dec. 11 against the Cardinals when he suffered a sprained ACL and MCL in his left knee.
No decision has been made as to whether Tannehill will return to practice Thursday casting doubt as to whether he will be able to play Sunday when the Dolphins take on the Steelers in Pittsburgh in an AFC Wild Card Game at 1:05 p.m.
Matt Moore has started the past three games, going 2-1 in addition to finishing out a 26-23 Dolphins’ win over the Cardinals in the game Tannehill was hurt.
Moore has completed 55 of 87 passes for 721 yards, eight touchdowns and three interceptions (105.6 passer rating).
For the season, Tannehill is 261 of 389 for 2,995 yards with 19 touchdowns and 12 interceptions (93.5 passer rating).
The Dolphins (10-6) are making their first playoff appearance since 2008 and looking to win their first postseason game since 2000.
