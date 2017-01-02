Suh again dealing with ‘dirty’ accusation; teammates, coach rally to his defense

5:48 Dave Barry's 2016 Holiday Gift Guide Pause

0:47 Dolphins CB Lippet talks about hit that sidelined him

1:17 Adam Gase discusses Dolphins loss against the Patriots

0:55 Dolphins' Landry talks loss to New England

1:52 Adam Beasley recaps Dolphins' loss against the Patriots

1:07 Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase talks about having a healthy team

2:19 Ndamukong Suh talks about the Dolphins' defensive effort against the Cardinals

2:10 Gase: I don't have much experience with Matt Moore

57:11 Dave Barry and Carl Hiaasen talk politics, Florida and a presidential bid at the Miracle Theatre