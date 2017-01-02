Gase needs ‘to feel really good’ about Tannehill’s health to play him Sunday

A decision on Ryan Tannehill’s availability for Sunday will come sooner rather than later.
Adam Gase wasn’t ready to rule Tannehill in or out for the Dolphins’ playoff game in Pittsburgh when he met with reporters at lunchtime Monday, but again suggested he wants to talk more with doctors and see Tannehill practice before making any kind of decision.
Tannehill, who sprained his ACL and MCL three weeks ago Sunday, has had made a near-miraculous recovery.
He walked around the Dolphins locker room with nothing but a sleeve on his injured left knee. Tannehill did not have a noticeable limp.
Gase said he needs to be comfortable what his quarterback’s movement skills and structure of his knee before even considering putting Tannehill in a game. Gase added that he'll know more Monday night or Tuesday.
“I’m going to have to feel really good about this,” Gase said.
Gase knows Tannehill desperately wants to play. And his health might allow it. Gase said he has no expectations either way for his all-important conversation with the team’s medical staff.
“He’s a freak of nature,” Gase said. “His body is unique.”
Meanwhile, Gase remained steamed that the Dolphins were not competitive in their 35-14 loss to New England Sunday.
“I want to see us play better than we did yesterday,” Gase said Monday. “Yesterday was awful.”
Gase added: “For us to get smacked around like that in our stadium is terrible.”
