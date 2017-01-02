Welcome back: Dolphins and Raiders return to NFL’s postseason party

In the 1970s and 80s, it was commonplace for the NFL playoffs to feature the Miami Dolphins and the Oakland/Los Angeles Raiders.
Not so much lately.
When the postseason kicks off this weekend, the Dolphins and Raiders are making what will be rare playoff appearances.
The Dolphins visit Pittsburgh on Sunday (1:05 p.m., CBS-4) for their first playoff game since the 2008 season.
For Oakland, the wait has been even longer.
On Saturday, the Raiders visit Houston (4:35, ESPN/ABC-10) for their first playoff game since the 2002 season.
Yes, Oakland has been shut out of the playoffs ever since losing to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl 37 back in 2003.
The Raiders don’t exactly ride into the playoffs on a wave of momentum having lost starting quarterback Derek Carr to a broken leg on Christmas Eve against Indianapolis.
Oakland lost to the Broncos on Sunday as Kansas City took the AFC West crown with its win over San Diego forcing the Raiders to second place in the division and an opening-weekend date with the Texans.
The Dolphins (10-6) lost their regular season finale to the Patriots on Sunday and will be trying to win their first playoff game since beating the Colts on Dec. 30, 2000 — a run of four consecutive postseason losses.
The Raiders started Miami’s playoff losing streak by beating the Dolphins 27-0 in Oakland on Jan. 6, 2001.
MIAMI DOLPHINS’ RECENT POSTSEASON HISTORY
▪ 2016 season — Wild card: Miami at Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, 1:05 p.m. (CBS-4)
▪ 2008 season — Wild card: Baltimore Ravens 27, Miami 9
▪ 2001 season — Wild card: Baltimore Ravens 20, Miami 3
▪ 2000 season — Wild card: Miami 23, Indianapolis Colts 17; Divisional: Oakland Raiders 27, Miami 0
